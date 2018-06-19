Skip to Main Content
Heat warnings in effect for The Pas, Flin Flon

Heat warnings were issued Tuesday for The Pas, Flin Flon and surrounding areas northwest of Lake Winnipeg.

Temperatures in 29 C range or higher expected in communities northwest of Lake Winnipeg

The areas in red near the northern edge of Lake Winnipegosis, and northwest of Lake Winnipeg, were placed under a heat warning Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

Temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or higher as unseasonably warm air from Saskatchewan moves into western Manitoba, Environment Canada said. The heat wave could last until Thursday.

The federal weather agency advises people living in affected areas to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day to avoid heat exhaustion.

