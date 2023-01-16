RCMP in The Pas now investigating double homicide after man dies from injuries

A man who was found in critical condition early Sunday morning near a home in The Pas, Man., died from his injuries hours later, according to a Monday news release.

RCMP are investigating his death, together with that of another man who was found dead at the same location, as a double homicide.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. They found one man dead and another with critical injuries. The victims were located close to one another and both had obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Police are still investigating, and ask anyone with any information related to the deaths to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.