Woman, 31, found dead outside home in The Pas in extreme cold

A 31-year-old woman was found dead outside a home in The Pas on Monday as extreme cold grips the area, RCMP say.

Police went to the home shortly after 10 a.m., after someone reported finding the woman dead outdoors.

She had been at the home Sunday night and then left, RCMP said.

"She was dressed for the weather, but not for the extreme temperatures reached overnight," RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

When she left the home Monday night she was with an unknown male, said RCMP, who are looking for him.

Investigators do not believe anything criminal contributed to the woman's death.

