Man arrested after stabbing at The Forks on Thursday

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing at The Forks on Thursday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to the incident in the Forks Market Road area around 6:40 p.m., after a report that a man was seen stabbing another man, the police service said in a Friday news release.

Police were seen Thursday night investigating in an area between Union Station and the Forks Market.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 20s, the Friday news release said. They gave him emergency first aid before he was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Soon after that, police found and arrested a 23-year-old man on Israel Asper Way, near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, in connection with the stabbing.

Police allege the 23-year-old and the victim knew each other and got in an argument before the stabbing.

He was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and taken into custody, police say.