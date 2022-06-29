2 men taken to hospital, 6 suspects arrested after stabbing at The Forks, Winnipeg police say

Two men were taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed outside The Forks Market early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 12:30 a.m. The men, both in their 20s, were taken to hospital and later upgraded to stable condition, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

A woman in her 20s was also treated for minor injuries, though she hadn't been stabbed, police said.

Police used their tactical support team to arrest six suspects in the area: four youths and two adults. None have been charged, the release said.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-8477.

The incident comes just over a day after a father and daughter were assaulted by a group of teenage girls in an attempted robbery in the parking lot of The Forks market around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police found and arrested three suspects in that incident — ages 13, 14 and 15 — while others escaped. A warrant was issued for another 14-year-old girl in that incident. All face robbery-related charges, police said.