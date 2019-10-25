Hot dog vendor Skinner's loses lease at The Forks after 30 years

A hot dog vendor that's been around in one way or another in Manitoba for 90 years will no longer be offering up foot-longs at The Forks.

The lease for Skinner's, which has run a hot dog shop out of The Forks Market for decades, has "come to an end," said Forks spokesperson Larissa Peck.

Peck, the communications manager with the Forks North Portage Partnership, would not provide details about future plans for the space or confirm whether another vendor is taking over.

A number of old tenants at The Forks Market have been cycled out in recent years as the market modernizes its food and beverage services.

CBC News has been unable to reach Skinner's owner Al Thompson for comment, but Skinner's posted a note on its Facebook account confirming its Forks Market venue will close Nov. 1.

"Skinner's would like to thank all of our loyal customers for 30 years of patronage here," the post reads.

"Unfortunately, the Forks Market has decided change is in order and therefore has not renewed our lease."

Skinner's also runs a longtime restaurant by the same name in Lockport, Man., which has been open for 90 years.