2 injured in stabbing, pepper-spraying incident after July 1 celebrations at The Forks

One person was stabbed and another pepper-sprayed in an incident at The Forks as July 1 celebrations were winding down Friday — the latest in a spate of violence at the public space in recent days at the Winnipeg historic site.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a police duty inspector said on Saturday. The victims went to hospital for treatment but their current medical conditions were not known.

There were no fatalities, police said.

No arrests have been announced and the major crimes unit is still investigating, police said. No other details were available.

A spokesperson for The Forks confirmed the incident and said they were co-operating with the police, but had no further details on what happened.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victims of this crime," the spokesperson said.

In the past week, The Forks has been the site of several violent crimes.

A father and daughter were assaulted and robbed in a parking lot on Monday around 8 p.m.

Two days later, two men were stabbed after midnight outside The Forks Market and sent to hospital in critical condition.

The Forks officials have responded by increasing security and asking for additional support from police and the Downtown Safety Partnership, the spokesperson said.

A broad range of safety services were on site Friday, officials said.

"We value the safety of our visitors, staff members and tenants. We will continue to review our security strategies as we get more information," she said.