CEO with 'instrumental' role in developing The Forks retiring
Now a national historic site, The Forks was abandoned railyard when Paul Jordan started working there
The Forks CEO Paul Jordan has announced his retirement as the head of the organization that oversees the beloved Winnipeg meeting space.
Jordan was appointed CEO of The Forks North Portage Partnership in 2014, after a career with The Forks dating back to 1991, including acting as chief operating officer for The Forks from 2004 to 2014.
"During his tenure, he has played an instrumental role in creating the city's award-winning meeting place," the organization's board of directors said in a news release Tuesday.
"The site, which began as an abandoned brownfield and former railyard when Jordan began his career, now welcomes 4 million people annually and plays host to hundreds of events."
The Forks North Portage Partnership is responsible for the ownership, management and renewal of The Forks and several north Portage Avenue sites. That includes ownership of the land Portage Place mall sits on and the parkade underneath the mall, but not the building itself.
Jordan says he will stay in his role until a new CEO is found.
"The board of directors congratulates Mr. Jordan and thanks him for his efforts over the past three decades," Tuesday's statement said.
