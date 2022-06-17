The Forks turns page on Canada Day celebrations, announces new, inclusive all-day event

The Forks is taking a new approach to July 1 celebrations this year.

Months of Indigenous-led roundtable discussions with community members, newcomers and youth led to their decision to reshape what Canada Day could look like at the national historic site.

"A New Day" will be an opportunity for gathering with the intent to share what was learned from their community engagement sessions and bringing people together to learn and celebrate, according to news release.

Family-friendly activities, including soccer and basketball tournaments, pow-wow dancing, drumming, craft stations and performances by theater groups and musicians, will be held all day.

Dedicated Indigenous-led spaces for ceremonies and healing will be held at Oodena and The Gathering Space at Niizhoziibean.

CN Field will feature food trucks, games, a bike valet and storytelling tents.

More details about the event's programming can be found on The Forks website.