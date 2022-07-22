2 men, 1 teen charged in Canada Day attack on displaced Ukrainians at The Forks

Winnipeg police have arrested two 19-year-old men and a 15-year-old boy in connection with an attack at The Forks on Canada Day that injured two men who recently fled the war in Ukraine.

The men and teen were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday and charged in an attack around 10:45 p.m. on July 1 that left one man with a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses told CBC News the man was bleeding profusely after he was stabbed in the neck.

The other man was bear sprayed, police said in a news release on Friday.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital in critical condition and stabilized, while the other was treated and released.

Over the last few weeks, investigators with the major crimes unit interviewed witnesses, looked through CCTV surveillance footage and found a group of suspects.

Tyson Cole Steven Bechard, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Jayden Kyle Martin, 19, faces the same charges, as well as possession of a weapon.

Both are in custody.

A 15-year-old boy, who is not being named because he's a minor, is also charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon as well as two counts of possession of a weapon and a robbery charge for an unrelated incident. He was detained in a youth facility.