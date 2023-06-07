Drone show honouring Indigenous star teachings will cap off Canada Day celebrations at The Forks

Traditional Indigenous star teachings will be brought to life through a drone show that will close Canada Day celebrations at The Forks in Winnipeg this year.

The drone show is called Acakos, which means "star" in Ininimowin, and its design was inspired by traditional teachings by Opaskwayak Cree Nation astronomer Wilfred Buck, a Wednesday news release from The Forks said.

As part of the show, 100 drones will fly at a height of more than 120 metres (400 feet) and will be visible across the downtown area, according to Clare MacKay, the chief communities officer with The Forks North Portage Partnership.

"It's like 100 colourful, choreographed lights that form shapes in a way that fireworks don't do. It's almost like it's a moving story," she told guest host Laurie Hoogstraten during a Wednesday interview with CBC Radio's Up to Speed.

The drone show will include narration by Cree astronomer Wilfred Buck. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The theme for Canada Day events at The Forks this year is "finding our North Star," and people attending the celebrations on July 1 will be able to hear Buck tell a story about the North Star during the drone show, MacKay said.

The theme is relevant after the last couple of years, she said.

"We're emerging from the last couple of years of a pandemic. We're all kind of looking for our North Star again."

Last year, The Forks took a different approach to July 1 events at the site, following Indigenous-led discussions with community members prompted by the discovery in 2021 of what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves at residential school sites across the country.

The July 1, 2022, event at the Forks — a national historic site located where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet, in an area that has been an important gathering spot for thousands of years — was renamed "A New Day."

The traditional fireworks show at the site was replaced with events intended to be reflective about Canada's history as well as celebratory, organizers said.

'We all share the same sky'

This year, in addition to the drone show, Canada Day celebrations at The Forks will include a soccer game, picnic tables, food trucks, workshops and tours, MacKay said.

Another major suggestion for the event was to add more music, she said, so a partnership with Manitoba Music was formed to bring performances to a stage in front of The Forks Market this year.

Clare MacKay, the chief communities officer at The Forks, says this year's Canada Day celebrations offer a chance to come together 'in a way that helps acknowledge the rich history of the site.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

MacKay said the drone show is meant to bring people together.

"As Buck suggests, we all share the same sky," she said. "We're all coming together, and we're doing it at The Forks, in a way that helps acknowledge the rich history of the site."