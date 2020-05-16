COVID-19 could accelerate demise of department stores, including Winnipeg's iconic downtown Bay: retail expert

As the Bay reopens its iconic location in downtown Winnipeg, one retail expert believes the closure of downtown department stores could be accelerated by COVID-19.

The retailer announced on Thursday it is closing its downtown Edmonton store this fall.

Craig Patterson, director of applied research at the University of Alberta school of retailing, says that will make Edmonton the first large city in the country without a downtown department store.

He believes Winnipeg will be next.

