Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed in Winnipeg

It's a season of change and giving thanks, but one thing that never changes on this long weekend is the need for a guide to what's open and what's closed around Winnipeg.

So here you go, served up fresh:

Civic facilities

All civic offices will be closed on Monday but some other facilities and services will be open and operating.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled.

Public libraries will be closed.

Winnipeg Transit will operate Monday, but on a Sunday schedule.

The Pan Am and Margaret Grant pools will be open but all others will be closed Monday. The Pan Am's fitness centre will also be open but all other city-owned arenas, fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed as well as all 4R depots except for the one on Brady Road.

Cemeteries at Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital are open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., however the administration office at Brookside will be closed on Monday.

The following municipal golf courses will be open Monday, weather permitting: Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park.

More details can be found on the City of Winnipeg website.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All but one of Winnipeg's 29 Liquor Mart locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. The only one that is closed is the one located in Cityplace.

Shopping malls

Polo Park is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

St. Vital is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Garden City is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grant Park is open noon to 5 p.m., although some tenants (restaurants, pharmacy, movie theatre, grocery store) may be open additional hours.

Portage Place and Cityplace are both closed on Monday.

Museums and attractions

The Forks is open regular hours (retail: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., food hall: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

Manitoba Museum is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Manitoba Children's Museum is open 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq is closed Monday.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed Monday.

Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame is closed Monday.

Manitoba Electrical Museum is closed Monday.

Advance voting locations

If you want to mark your municipal ballot early, you won't find anywhere to do it on Monday.

But there are a number of malls where the polls will be set up on the weekend. See all the locations here.