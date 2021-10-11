Hundreds of Thanksgiving Day meals given out by Agape Table, 1JustCity

Victor Lindsay figures he has been paying Agape Table regular visits for upwards of 10 years, and Thanksgiving Day was no exception.

Lindsay's holiday meal was one of more than 1,500 estimated to have been doled out from The Wave Church's basement between Thursday, Friday and Monday.

"It's really nice to have a Thanksgiving dinner because I'm on pension now and I can't afford much, so it's handy. It makes you feel good," Lindsay told CBC news.

He wasn't even among the first of his friends that dropped by at the central Winnipeg church.

"One of my friends this morning was already here and he said it was really good, and it's worthwhile doing. It's nice to have somebody that cares for you and these people do care," Lindsay said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the traditional Thanksgiving weekend meals were served via takeout.

This was also the case at 1JustCity's McGee Street location as it supplied hundreds of meals to Winnipeg residents Monday.

People lined up outside of 1JustCity's McGee Street location on Monday for Thanksgiving meals. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"This is just as handy. It's not a big deal. You still get your meal," Lindsay said.

Agape Table general manager Dave Feniuk is glad that the organization is able to help out marginalized Winnipeggers on a day that is traditionally celebrated in large groups of family and friends.

"Our guests are very thankful for what we can provide," Feniuk said. "It's one of those things where we beefed it up on Friday because we didn't know if they'd have some place to go over the weekend."

"And again, we are putting a little extra in today because we don't know if they were able to eat over the weekend."

Agape Table general manager Dave Feniuk says the organization has seen an uptick in usage this year compared to last year. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Compared to last Thanksgiving, he says they're serving more meals to people. The same goes for the annual meals Agape Table is giving out.

In 2020, the 41-year-old non-profit served 109,000 meals. This year, Feniuk believes that number will be closer to 140,000 meals going out our door.

"We've grown exponentially," he said. "A little over 2.4 million pounds of food are needed to keep up with the numbers that we are seeing."

High demand requires high volumes of food, all of which is donated.

Agape Table estimates it will provide over 1,500 meals to Winnipeggers over three days: Thursday, Friday and Monday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Agape Table doesn't receive any government funding or grants, and Feniuk stresses the importance of giving back to community organizations like theirs.

With the mercury continuing to fall and the coldest season quickly approaching, he says they need more than just sandwich fillings, mayonnaise and bread.

"In reality, we are getting ready for the winter months, so we also need the toques, the gloves, winter wear, footwear especially because a lot of our guests are on their feet 12 to 14 hours a day, and they need that footwear because theirs are getting worn out," Feniuk said.

Lindsay knows Agape Table does the best it can to provide and he's grateful for the efforts staff and volunteers always make.

"The people that work here are friendly and if you have a problem they will help you out with anything you need," he said. "It's important because they're part of the community, and for me, Dave [Feniuk] ... I've known for a while, it's nice to sit and talk with [him]."