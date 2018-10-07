Talking turkey: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving day in Winnipeg
Grocery stores, malls and a few other places to go to on a Winnipeg Thanksgiving
We have a lot to be thankful for here in Manitoba — but, we humbly suggest, this recent blast of snowfall isn't one of them.
Regardless of what you're grateful for, this upcoming Monday is a time to gather with family and friends, and hopefully in front of a bountiful feast.
If you happen to be without a turkey on the big day, or need a last-minute gift for your host, here's a quick rundown of where to go on Thanksgiving Day.
Groceries
Major grocery chains are running on Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many independently owned corner and convenience stores will be open as well.
Shopping centres
All Winnipeg malls, except for Cityplace, will be open on reduced hours. Polo Park, St. Vital, Outlet Collection, Kildonan and Garden City are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park is open from 12-5 p.m. and Portage Place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alcohol
Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will close early, at 6 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. The Cityplace Liquor Mart will not open.
Select beer vendors across the city, as well as the wine store at The Forks, will hold regular hours.
Transit
Buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
Waste pickup
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday collection days.
Other city services
All libraries and leisure centres will be closed.
All indoor pools will be closed, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Margaret Grant Pool (1-5 p.m.) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2-6 p.m.).
Municipal golf courses will operate from dawn to dusk, weather permitting.
Winnipeg Parking Authority and the Animal Services Agency will stay dark on Thanksgiving Day.
All civic offices will be closed Monday, but you can still call 311 for more information on city services.
Events and activities
- Thanksgiving Day at Assiniboine Park Zoo. Admission is only $14 for youth, adults and seniors. It is free entry for children aged four and under.
- Brunch with the Birds at the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary at Whiteshell Provincial Park. Enjoy coffee, juice and snacks while watching the variety of migrating birds.
- Play giant jenga, ladder ball and other backyard classics at Fort Whyte Alive from 1-3 p.m.
