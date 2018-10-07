Talking turkey: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving day in Winnipeg

We have a lot to be thankful for here in Manitoba — but, we humbly suggest, this recent blast of snowfall isn't one of them.

Regardless of what you're grateful for, this upcoming Monday is a time to gather with family and friends, and hopefully in front of a bountiful feast.

If you happen to be without a turkey on the big day, or need a last-minute gift for your host, here's a quick rundown of where to go on Thanksgiving Day.

Groceries

Major grocery chains are running on Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many independently owned corner and convenience stores will be open as well.

Shopping centres

All Winnipeg malls, except for Cityplace, will be open on reduced hours. Polo Park, St. Vital, Outlet Collection, Kildonan and Garden City are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park is open from 12-5 p.m. and Portage Place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alcohol

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will close early, at 6 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. The Cityplace Liquor Mart will not open.

Select beer vendors across the city, as well as the wine store at The Forks, will hold regular hours.

Transit

Buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Waste pickup

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday collection days.

Other city services

All libraries and leisure centres will be closed.

All indoor pools will be closed, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Margaret Grant Pool (1-5 p.m.) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2-6 p.m.).

Municipal golf courses will operate from dawn to dusk, weather permitting.

Winnipeg Parking Authority and the Animal Services Agency will stay dark on Thanksgiving Day.

All civic offices will be closed Monday, but you can still call 311 for more information on city services.

Events and activities