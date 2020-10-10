Turkey time: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving day in Manitoba

It's a Thanksgiving like no other.

The past several months have been challenging in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this Monday is a time to gather with family (carefully, and with public health guidelines in mind) and hopefully in front of a delicious feast.

If you happen to run out of the essentials on the big day, here's a quick rundown of where to go on Thanksgiving Day.

Groceries

If you need to get a last-minute addition to your dinner, major grocery stores are open on both Sunday and Monday.

Superstore locations in Winnipeg and Brandon are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday. Store locations in Winkler and Steinbach are closed both days.

Sobeys is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in most stores; however, the locations in Gimli and Steinbach are closed on Monday.

WATCH | Manitoba's top doctor on how to protect your family and neighbours this Thanksgiving:

Dr. Brent Roussin’s advice for Thanksgiving 0:49 Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, says it’s best to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to household members this year — but if you don’t, there are steps you can take to limit the potential risk of spreading the illness. 0:49

Shopping

All Winnipeg malls, except for Cityplace and Portage Place, will be open on reduced hours. Polo Park, St. Vital, Outlet Collection, Kildonan and Garden City are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park is open from noon to 5 p.m.

On Monday, Shoppers Mall in Brandon is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while City Centre Mall in Thompson is open from noon to 5 p.m. Clearspring Centre in Steinbach is closed.

Alcohol

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will close early, at 6 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. The True North Square Liquor Mart will not open.

The locations in Carman, Steinbach and Winkler will be closed on Monday, but other locations will remain open.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Waste pickup

In Winnipeg, recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday collection days.

Other City of Winnipeg services

All libraries and leisure centres will be closed.

All indoor pools will be closed on Monday, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.), the Margaret Grant Pool (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. ) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

Municipal golf courses will operate from dawn to dusk, weather permitting.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

COVID-19 testing sites

On Thanksgiving Monday, these COVID-19 testing sites will be open: