Turkey time: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving day in Manitoba
Grocery stores, malls and a few other places to go to on Thanksgiving Monday
It's a Thanksgiving like no other.
The past several months have been challenging in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this Monday is a time to gather with family (carefully, and with public health guidelines in mind) and hopefully in front of a delicious feast.
If you happen to run out of the essentials on the big day, here's a quick rundown of where to go on Thanksgiving Day.
Groceries
If you need to get a last-minute addition to your dinner, major grocery stores are open on both Sunday and Monday.
Superstore locations in Winnipeg and Brandon are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday. Store locations in Winkler and Steinbach are closed both days.
Sobeys is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days in most stores; however, the locations in Gimli and Steinbach are closed on Monday.
WATCH | Manitoba's top doctor on how to protect your family and neighbours this Thanksgiving:
Shopping
All Winnipeg malls, except for Cityplace and Portage Place, will be open on reduced hours. Polo Park, St. Vital, Outlet Collection, Kildonan and Garden City are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park is open from noon to 5 p.m.
On Monday, Shoppers Mall in Brandon is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while City Centre Mall in Thompson is open from noon to 5 p.m. Clearspring Centre in Steinbach is closed.
Alcohol
Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will close early, at 6 p.m., on Thanksgiving Day. The True North Square Liquor Mart will not open.
The locations in Carman, Steinbach and Winkler will be closed on Monday, but other locations will remain open.
Transit
Winnipeg Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule.
Waste pickup
In Winnipeg, recycling, garbage and yard waste will be picked up as usual for those with Monday collection days.
Other City of Winnipeg services
All libraries and leisure centres will be closed.
All indoor pools will be closed on Monday, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.), the Margaret Grant Pool (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. ) and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).
Municipal golf courses will operate from dawn to dusk, weather permitting.
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
COVID-19 testing sites
On Thanksgiving Monday, these COVID-19 testing sites will be open:
- 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg.
- 1284 Main St. in Winnipeg.
- 2735 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg.
- 604 St. Mary's Rd. in Winnipeg.
- Van Horne location drive-thru site (entrance off of Van Horne Avenue E.) in Brandon.
- 622 Superior Ave. in Selkirk.
- Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale.
- Pine Falls Health Complex, 37 Maple St. in Pine Falls.
- Southland Mall, R10-777 Norquay Dr. in Winkler.
- 365 Reimer Ave. in Steinbach.
- Portage Avenue and Fifth Street S.E. in Portage la Prairie.