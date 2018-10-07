No turkey? No problem: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving weekend in Winnipeg

If you still need turkey or fixin's for your Thanksgiving meal, you're in luck.

Winnipeg grocery stores are open Sunday and Monday, albeit only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Same goes for Liquor Marts, if you need a last-minute host gift. Most liquor stores are open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Got garbage and recycling? If your collection day is Monday, go ahead and put your bins out — collection will continue as regularly scheduled. 4R depots should be open too if you're doing some fall cleaning.

Most malls will be open too, on reduced hours. Polo Park, St. Vital and Kildonan Place are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park shopping centre is open from noon to 5 p.m.,

Got family members to entertain? Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours on Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Forks Market and The Commons are also open regular hours.

What's closed:

Many city arenas have called off free skates and are closed on Monday.

City libraries will follow regular hours Sunday, but are all closed on Monday.

City pools and recreation facilities are also closed for the holiday.