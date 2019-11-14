Texas murder suspect last seen in Winnipeg at Junior's restaurant

RCMP say Derek Whisenand, wanted in connection with a homicide in Texas, was last seen in Winnipeg's St. Vital neighbourhood.

As well, police have released a surveillance video that shows him a few hours earlier in Winkler, as he made his way through Manitoba.

RCMP have been looking for Whisenand, 28, since he snuck into Canada near Haskett, Man. — just north of Walhalla, N.D. — sometime during the week of June 24. His vehicle was found in the state about three kilometres from the Canadian border.

He is a suspect in a homicide in Eastland County, Texas, about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Police say he is considered dangerous and may be armed.

On Thursday, police said they have been able to track some of his movements, which led to Winnipeg.

Derek Whisenand has a pentagram tattoo on his lower left wrist. (Submitted by RCMP)

Around 8 a.m. on June 26, Whisenand was recorded on the surveillance video at the Winkler. Later that morning, he made his way 40 kilometres north to the town of Carman.

From there, Whisenand got a ride into Winnipeg, where he was dropped off around 3:30 p.m. at Junior's restaurant on St. Mary's Road and Fermor Avenue. That is the last confirmed sighting.

Police have spoken to the person who provided the ride into Winnipeg but are still looking to talk to whoever helped Whisenand get to Carman.

"We realize it has been several months since the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand. Since then, we have received numerous tips and have followed up on all of them," said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

"We're looking for any information to help our officers safely find and arrest him."

Whisenand is described six feet tall and 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP released this photo of a dog they believe Whisenand may be travelling with. (Submitted by RCMP)

He was last seen with a black goatee and has a tattoo on his left wrist of a pentagram. He was travelling with a brindle-coloured, medium-sized dog of mixed breeds, possibly German Shepherd and pitbull or boxer.

Anyone who has any information, or believes they have seen Whisenand, is urged to call the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9121 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in online through the Crime Stoppers website.