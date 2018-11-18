20-year-old woman shot and killed in vehicle near Gimli, Man.

A man is in police custody after a young woman was shot and killed in a vehicle near Fraserwood, Man., Saturday night.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-woman from the RM of Armstrong, was seated in a vehicle on PR 231 in the RM of Gimli when she was shot around 11:40 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died, according to police.

Police have released few details about the shooting, including whether vehicle was being driven at the time of the shooting and if the gun was fired from inside or outside of the vehicle.

Teulon RCMP later arrested a 23-year-old suspect and say they are not looking for any other suspects and do not believe the shooting is gang-related or domestic in nature.

Police haven't said what, if any, charges are being laid.

Teulon RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.

