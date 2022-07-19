Teulon cleaning up after rain came down in sheets, flooding Manitoba town

Residents of Teulon, Man., are cleaning up and filing insurance claims six days after the Interlake town was inundated with water.

Last week, rain came down in sheets in the town 60 kilometres north of Winnipeg, damaging roughly 800 homes — about 75 per cent of the community's residences, Mayor Anna Pazdzierski said.

"There was one home, the water was halfway up the basement windows and just flowing in. The same level outside was the level inside," she said on Monday. "It just filled up everything it could fill up."

The flooding also washed out a road.

"Until we got some gravel on that road and raised it up, we weren't able to control [the flooding]," Pazdzierski said.

The town of Teulon, in Manitoba's Interlake region, had more flooding last week than in spring, the mayor said. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

The water is receding now, but there are ongoing problems facing people in the town, including possible water quality issues, she said.

Because residents use wells for their water, there are concerns it may not be pure after the flooding.

"I'm hoping that today the proper provincial bodies will let us know if they have any concerns. We aren't able to declare a boil water advisory, but we ask people to be careful until they get their water tested and make sure it's okay," Pazdzierski said.

The town hopes to shore up its infrastructure to prevent further devastation when heavy rains come.

"We're already working on some meetings where we can sit down with with everyone in the area and talk about how we can route that water around town instead of through town."