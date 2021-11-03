Tests show virus cases in health-care workers unvaccinated staff

Government mandated COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated public sector employees caught six infections among health-care workers in the first two weeks of the province's screening program.

Since the public health order requiring tests for unvaccinated front-line public sector workers came into force on Oct. 18, six health-care staff had a positive rapid test result, which was later confirmed using a PCR test, a spokesman for Shared Health said.

