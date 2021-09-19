Manitoba supporters welcome back in-person Terry Fox Run after pandemic hiatus

Hundreds of Manitobans laced up their running shoes for the annual Terry Fox Run in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Sunday morning — the organization's first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic.

This year was particularly wonderful because the event was in person again, said Allison Doane, the provincial director of the Manitoba Terry Fox Foundation.

"It's not quite the same as usual, but we're just so pleased that we could actually be here to see everybody and enjoy celebrating Terry and raise funds for cancer research," Doane said.

The annual run is held in about 650 communities across Canada, in commemoration of Fox, who lost his leg to cancer at the age of 18, and set off in 1980 to run across the country and raise money for cancer research.

This year's Winnipeg event was more casual than in the past, said Amy Brown, the run organizer.

Members of City Park Runners took part in the 2021 Terry Fox Run. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"When we planned this back in June, we were in lockdown again and so we didn't really know what we were going to have," she said. Organizers opted for flexibility and participants could walk, run or cycle as much or as little of the route as they wanted.

More than 230 people participated, Brown said. The final amount of money raised has yet to be tallied.

Last year, the virtual Winnipeg run raised more than $100,000, which was a record-breaking amount.

"It would be incredible if we could raise $100,000 again this year," Brown said.

The original run

Fox, who was from Port Coquitlam, about 27 kilometres east of Vancouver, decided to raise money for cancer research by running across the country. He set off on April 12, 1980 from St. John's, N.L., in what he called the Marathon of Hope.

He ran an average of 42 kilometres daily for 143 days. But he had to cut the run short on Sept. 1 because the cancer returned in his lungs. In total, he'd run about 5,373 km.

He originally wanted to raise $1 for every Canadian, and he reached that goal by raising $24.17 million by Feb. 1, 1981.

The 22-year-old died shortly afterwards on June 28.

But his dream to raise money and awareness thrived with the birth of the annual Terry Fox Run.

To date, more than $850 million has been raised in his name for cancer research.