Terry Fox an 'inspiration' for cancer survivor, runner

Hundreds of Manitobans laced up their running shoes for the annual Terry Fox run in Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Sunday morning.

Anne Macgregor was one of them, wearing a red shirt to celebrate the fact that she beat cancer twice.

"I'm a childhood cancer survivor. I had two kinds of leukemia and it's so special to me, now, because I bring my family and we look forward to it every year, and I get to celebrate being here with them," Macgregor said.

She says Terry Fox is a daily inspiration in the work she does.

Cancer survivor Anne Macgregor comes to the Terry Fox run with her family every year. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

"I work with people that are returning to the work force after injury, illness or accident and I'm inspired by him every day," Macgregor said.

Kim Walker, who is the organizer of the Winnipeg run, has been taking part for over 30 years.

"My mom got us involved when my aunt passed many years ago and we've been doing it every year since," she explained.

Left to right: Jackson Neill, Jeff Neill and Kim Walker. Jeff Neill is Terry Fox's cousin, while Walker is the Winnipeg run organizer. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Over the years, Walker said little things have been different but the message is always the same, as is the intention of the people involved.

"People want to give back and find a cure for cancer," she said.

The Winnipeg run raised more than $85,000 in 2018, which was double the amount from the previous year. The 2019 total has yet be tallied.

That includes the group of 50 people from the Winnipeg Chinese Senior Association who all came to run.

Fox's cousin, Jeff Neill was 12 years old when the Marathon of Hope passed through Brampton, Ont, where he lived at the time.

Neill road his bike alongside his cousin whom he had only met once before.

"His legacy is massive, I mean it shocks me, worldwide actually how his name has continued to inspire people to be out here and raise money to help all of us who have been affected with cancer and have a fighting chance of maybe beating it one day," he said.

Fox died in 1981, one month before his 23rd birthday.

To date over $700 million has been raised in his name for cancer research.