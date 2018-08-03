Terry Fox Day: What's open and what's closed

The first Monday of August is upon us and that means it's the Terry Fox Day long weekend.

And if you're not heading out of town here's what's open and closed in Winnipeg this weekend.

The holiday is not considered a statutory holiday in Manitoba but many government offices and businesses are closed or have limited hours.

That means most Liquor Marts are open but close early at 6 p.m.

Garbage and recycling

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected on Monday as normal.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open for regular hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday).

Leisure centres

All city leisure centres will be closed on Monday and will reopen Tuesday.

Pools, wading pools and spray pads

All indoor city pools will be closed on Monday, but outdoor pools will be open, weather permitting. Hours vary by location.

Most wading pools and spray pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, although hours vary.

Libraries

All city libraries will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Animal services

Animal services will be open with regular hours on Saturday and Sunday and will be closed Monday.

Cemeteries

City-owned cemetery grounds will be open for visitation from from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday. Cemetery offices will be closed Monday.

Shopping Centres

Polo Park, Garden City, St. Vital and Kildonan Place shopping centres will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday.

The Outlet Collection is open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday.

For information about other city services and operating hours, visit the City of Winnipeg's website or call 311.