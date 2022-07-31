What's open and what's closed on Terry Fox Day

The first Monday of August is almost here and that means it's the Terry Fox Day long weekend.

The holiday is not considered a statutory holiday in Manitoba, but many government offices and businesses are closed or have limited hours.

Most Liquor Marts are open but close early at 6 p.m.

Garbage and recycling

For Winnipeg, recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled, and the Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Brandon, The Eastview Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Fitness and leisure centres

All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday.

Brandon's Community Sportsplex will be open. The ice arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the swimming pool will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Brandon's Youth Centre will also be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pools, wading pools and spray pads

City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads and select wading pools will be open (weather permitting). Outdoor lessons are cancelled for the day.

Libraries

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Brandon Conventional Transit and Access Transit will both run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Transit On-Demand will not be in service.

Malls

CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Shoppers Mall in Brandon will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal services

Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency will be closed.

Cemeteries