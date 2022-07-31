What's open and what's closed on Terry Fox Day
The first Monday of August is almost here and that means it's the Terry Fox Day long weekend.
Malls, liquor stores mostly open Monday
The holiday is not considered a statutory holiday in Manitoba, but many government offices and businesses are closed or have limited hours.
Most Liquor Marts are open but close early at 6 p.m.
Garbage and recycling
- For Winnipeg, recycling, yard waste, and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled, and the Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- In Brandon, The Eastview Landfill will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Fitness and leisure centres
- All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday.
- Brandon's Community Sportsplex will be open. The ice arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the swimming pool will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
- Brandon's Youth Centre will also be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Pools, wading pools and spray pads
- City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads and select wading pools will be open (weather permitting). Outdoor lessons are cancelled for the day.
Libraries
- All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed on Monday.
Transit
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Brandon Conventional Transit and Access Transit will both run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Transit On-Demand will not be in service.
Malls
- CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Shoppers Mall in Brandon will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Animal services
- Winnipeg's Animal Services Agency will be closed.
Cemeteries
- In Winnipeg, the Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Brandon Municipal Cemetery will be open to the public from dawn to dusk. However, the cemetery office will be closed.