'That's ridiculous': Judge scolds City of Winnipeg for failure to disclose emails in developer lawsuit

A Court of Queen's Bench justice took the City of Winnipeg to task on Monday because of its policy to delete emails that are more than a year old.

"That's ridiculous," said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Douglas Abra. "The city gets sued enough that they better learn how to do this kind of thing. They get sued more often now than they did 20 years ago, partly for incompetence."

The city's email policy was put under the microscope during a hearing of a motion put forward by one of Winnipeg's largest developers, Terracon Development Ltd., in its ongoing legal dispute with the city.

Terracon's suit, filed in 2016, alleges the city reneged on a joint venture with the developer after the cancellation of a plan to develop 237 acres of vacant city land south of the St. Boniface Industrial Park.

They have made a mockery of a court order. - Terracon lawyer Robert Tapper

The lack of disclosure of city emails in the face of a court order prompted Terracon to ask a judge to strike the city's statement of defence — a move which would amount to a judgment in the developer's favour in the lawsuit, leaving only the amount of money in damages to be determined by a judge.

Terracon lawyer Robert Tapper said his client disclosed 1,400 documents dated as early as 2009 and the city only disclosed 100 which went back to 2015. The original deal was being negotiated in 2009.

Next to nothing was disclosed from Barry Thorgrimson, former City of Winnipeg director of planning, who Tapper calls the "main actor" for the city in the negotiations, according to court documents.

Tapper told court that the email accounts of 35 city staff who were involved were not searched.

"They have made a mockery of a court order, a mockery of Queen's Bench rules. They have taken the absurd position they can't comply with the rules because documents have been destroyed," said Tapper.

"It was, I submit, a transparent intention to obstruct the plaintiff from recovering millions of dollars that were lost due to city misfeasance."

The city is not trying to hide documents at all. - City lawyer Derek Olson

City of Winnipeg lawyer Derek Olson explained that it is city policy to keep only a year's worth of emails online because mailboxes get too full.

"The [city's] policy is unfortunate, it does not work well with litigation," said Olson, adding it's something the city has to deal with all the time.

He said that the emails sought in this case may have been destroyed but numerous paper records still exist.

"The city is not trying to hide documents at all," said Olson, who agreed to provide the missing documents to Terracon by the end of the month.

Despite his scathing remarks about the failure to disclose in a timely manner, Justice Abra dismissed Terracon's motion, saying he did not think it is appropriate to order judgment against the city at such an early stage in the civil court process.

The next court date is yet to be determined.