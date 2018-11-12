Tentative agreement between NHL, retired players 'a huge step forward,' former player from Winnipeg says

A former Winnipegger who is one of hundreds of retired players suing the National Hockey League said he's happy — if surprised — about a tentative, $18.9 million deal between the two groups announced on Monday.

"I was quite surprised, actually," said Grant Ledyard, an 18-year veteran of the NHL who joined the lawsuit in 2016.

"Because the last word that I had gotten was that the lawsuit had been put to the side and would be revisited at another time, and it was just not going anywhere."

More than 300 retired players added their names to a lawsuit against the NHL between November 2013 and August 2018, suing the league for failing to protect them from head injuries or warn them of the risks involved with playing. One-hundred forty-six of them were listed as plaintiffs and 172 joined as claimants.

On Monday, the league announced a tentative $18.9 million US settlement with the players. The league did not, however, acknowledge any liability for the players' claims. Players have 75 days to opt into the settlement, and the league can terminate the deal if all 318 players or their estates don't elect to participate.

Each player who opts in would receive $22,000 and neurological testing and assessment paid for by the league. If they test positive on two or more tests, they will be eligible for up to $75,000 in medical treatment.

The settlement would also include a "Common Good Fund" for retired players in need, including those who did not participate in the litigation, worth $2.5 million. That's the part Ledyard said he found the most interesting.

"I'm happy. I mean, me personally, I wasn't looking for money," Ledyard said on Monday on the phone from the Buffalo, NY, area.

"I think that's exciting. If we can help someone, then let's help some of the older guys. …Some guys are having trouble and we need the NHL's help."

Settlement figure much lower than NFL amount not surprising: prof

During 1,028 games in the NHL, Ledyard said he got four or five documented concussions, but he estimates the actual number could have been more than double that. As a result, following his retirement in 2002, Ledyard said he's lived with daily headaches and has experienced depression, among other symptoms.

"It's been difficult at times. But I'm not too bad. I know other guys are worse than I am," he said. "I'm there to help them whenever they need it."

The NHL's tentative settlement is a fraction of the roughly billion-dollar settlement reached between the NFL and its former players on head injuries. Ledyard said he's optimistic about the proposed settlement regardless.

"This is a tricky one, and I know because they saw what happened in the NFL and the multi-million dollar, billion dollar settlement or whatever it was that the players got. I think the NHL understands that they can't financially take that whack," he said.

"They played it close to the vest, but … this is an indication that they're willing to work with the players and retired players, and I think it's a huge step forward."

Commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL reached a tentative settlement in its concussion lawsuit with former players on Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

Dean Kriellaars, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba's Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, said the much-lower amount was predictable.

"I was not surprised that the value was so low, and far, far, far less than the NFL circumstance, because this is really a corporate action plan that has to be laid out to prevent the massive payouts that were done in the NFL," he said.

He's also not surprised the NHL still hasn't acknowledged liability for players' injuries.

"Those individual lawsuits can be in the tens of millions of dollars — hundreds of millions, perhaps," he said. "So the game becomes, can we get a large number of the players out now with a voluntary settlement as opposed to claiming liability, which would be tested in the courts like it did for the NFL and then having to pay out very much larger sums."

Twenty-thousand dollars per person may be acceptable for former players who aren't suffering financially as a result of their injuries, Kriellaars said.

"But if I'm a person who has lost reliable or gainful employment, that's really not a valid sort of proposal," he said.

"People who have substantial [symptoms], that's really nothing in the face of what they've put themselves, put their bodies through."

League hasn't done enough to curb injuries: prof

Kriellaars said the lack of NHL acknowledgement of liability for injuries sends an "us against them" message to players.

"I think this sort of approach indicates to the players … that they are commodities as opposed to assets," he said. "And I think that messaging is very, very dangerous."

He said the league has not done enough to treat existing head injuries, nor has it done enough to prevent more of them. Some junior hockey, Triple-A and international leagues have taken steps including tightening refereeing and implementing policies and regulations to prevent bare-knuckle fights and hits designed to "take out" other players.

"They need to put in money both in the prevention side and the treatment side," he said.

"I think the NHL can take some advice from the leagues that feed it and implement some more severe penalty rules so that they curb this sort of behaviour."