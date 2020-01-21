'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores, including 2 in Winnipeg

A long-standing fair-trade social enterprise in Canada will be shutting its doors this year.

Ten Thousand Villages announced Tuesday it will be shutting down its corporate operations in Canada this year, which includes the closure of its two stores in Winnipeg.

In an update on its website Tuesday, the Mennonite Central Committee — the Winnipeg-based charity that runs most of Canada's Ten Thousand Villages stores — cited a "challenging retail environment" as the reason for the decision to shutter all remaining company stores in Canada.

The closure also includes Ten Thousand Villages Canada's head office and distribution centre in New Hamburg, Ont., as well as its online shop and wholesale operations.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the closure of the corporate operations of Ten Thousand Villages Canada," the stores said on its website. "Thank you for 74 years."

After embarking on what it called an "unsuccessful multi-year sustainability process," the Mennonite Central Committee said it was forced to announce the closure.

"With dramatic changes in the Canadian retail landscape and consumer habits, our retail model is no longer viable," executive director Rick Cober Bauman said in a Tuesday press release.

Ten Thousand Villages had attempted to create a market in Canada for handcrafted products made by artisans in developing countries.

The move affects 10 remaining corporate-owned stores across Canada, including the two currently operating in Winnipeg. Stores in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick are also set to close by the end of May.

Baskets made by international artisans are seen for sale at Ten Thousand Villages in this 2015 file photo. The company stores which are closing will be liquidating inventory in the coming months, with the last store closing by the end of May. (CBC)

However, a number of Ten Thousand Villages locations in Canada which are owned and operated by separate boards — including Manitoba stores in Steinbach and Brandon — will remain open.

Ten Thousand Villages U.S. — which operates separately from the Canadian enterprise — is unaffected by the change, the Mennonite Central Committee said in its news release.

The company stores which are closing will be liquidating inventory in the coming months, with the last store closing by the end of May.

Winnipeg's store on Henderson Highway will shut its doors on March 31. The Plaza Drive location, in the city's south end, is scheduled to close May 29.

The store's retail website will also shut down on May 29.

The Ten Thousand Villages chain's origins stretch back to 1946, according to the organization's website, when American MCC worker Edna Ruth Byler visited volunteers in Puerto Rico who were teaching sewing classes to help improve the lives of women living in poverty. When she returned to her home in Pennsylvania, she filled her car with their embroidery and started selling pieces at churches, parties and sewing circles.

That work expanded to Canada in 1965, the MCC's Tuesday press release said, with the first Ten Thousand Villages store (then known as Selfhelp Crafts of the World) opening in Altona, Man., in 1972.

The Altona store announced its closure late last year. That followed the closure of nine other Ten Thousand Villages stores across Canada in 2018.

"We're grateful for the thousands of staff and volunteers who have poured their time and energy into the ministry and vision of Ten Thousand Villages Canada," the MCC's Cober Bauman said in Tuesday's news release.

"Without these dedicated and passionate men and women, none of this would have been possible."