No injuries after temporary encampment goes up in flames near Winnipeg riverbank, city says

No one was hurt after a temporary encampment caught fire near the Assiniboine River early Tuesday, the City of Winnipeg says.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service personnel responded to reports of a fire at a temporary encampment on a riverbank near Assiniboine Avenue shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a news release from the city said.

They found several tents engulfed in flames and smoke upon arrival, the city said.

No injuries were reported, as all of the people occupying the encampment were able to get out of their tents safely before emergency responders arrived, according to the city. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Temporary encampments are at a higher risk of fires, the city said, since they are commonly constructed of flammable materials that burn rapidly and have a single point for people to enter and exit.