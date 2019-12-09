As temperatures drop, need for warm beds and clothing heats up

Winnipeg got its first wallop of wintery temperatures on Monday as the mercury dropped to -20 C for the first time this season.

With colder weather, homeless shelters in the city are starting to gear up for a busy winter.

"We're certainly seeing an increase of folks coming in and trying to stay out of the weather and the elements," said Rick Lees, executive director of Main Street Project.

"We've added additional mats during the day for folks that maybe have had a rough night and are just trying to get in and get some rest," he said.

Rick Lees, executive director of the Main Street Project, says some of the people who have resisted services over the summer are now coming in to accept help. (CBC)

Main Street Project can house about 100 to 120 people each night and Lees said the shelter was at capacity Sunday night.

"It's kind of the first big push. We've had some pretty decent weather through the fall and people have remained pretty independent," he said.

Over the summer, Lees said there were more people who chose to live outside in homeless camps or on their own, making the choice not to use shelters. He said now that temperatures have dropped more people have been coming in.

"We're pleased that many people who have resisted asking or taking support that we've offered through the summer, have now agreed to accept some support," Lees said.

For those who choose to stay on the streets, Main Street Project has a van patrol that goes out at night to ensure people have what they need.

"There's always a group of folks who prefer to be out and our job is not to judge that, but try to provide them supports in place," Lees said.

As the weather gets colder, both people who stay in and out of the shelter are looking for warm clothing, like mitts, hats, socks, and underwear.

Lees said a sock drive the organization held in October in anticipation of colder temperatures raised about 30,000 pairs, which far exceeded their 20,000-pair goal.

Warm socks and underwear are always needed by shelters like Main Street Project. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

He said while stocks are high now, so is demand.

"That can change pretty quick, it's nice to have that number but it's an ongoing need," he said.

"We are always in need of more good, clean warm clothing for people."

Last winter Main Street Project opened an emergency warming centre at their new location in the old Mitchell Fabrics building on Main Street at Logan Avenue, but they haven't needed that option yet.

Siloam wait list grows

Siloam Mission says while they've been at capacity each night for the last couple of years, they've seen an increase of people looking for a warm place to sleep.

"Anytime we see a big drop in temperature like this we know it's really hard on our community, those who don't have a place to go," said Luke Thiessen, communications manager at Siloam Mission.

"For us, it often means people spending more time indoors in our drop-in centre where they can stay warm, and it also means a longer wait-list for most of our services."

Siloam Mission says waiting lists for a bed in their shelter have increased since the cold snap. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

With all 110 beds full each night, Thiessen said the wait list has grown from about 5 to 10 people per night, to about 20 to 30 waiting for a spot.

"We're full every night even when the weather is nice outside, so for us it just means redirecting more people to wherever there is space," said Thiessen.

Need continues through winter

Thiessen said the mission gives out about 100 toques per day, and while they've been stockpiling supplies, now's the time when they are flying off the shelves.

"The beginning of the winter we start going through vast quantities of these things but it's also the time when people are most generous," he said.

Luke Thiessen with Siloam Mission says they give out around 100 toques per day and are always in need of warm clothing. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

While there's plenty of clothing on hand for now, some of the items that are already running low are things like mitts and gloves, and toques and hats. Warm jackets and boots are also always in demand.

Thiessen said the shelter is bracing for when it gets even colder and donations get thinner.

"[There's been] a lot in and a lot out, but as the winter drags on, the shelves get depleted, and people aren't thinking about generosity as much after the holidays."