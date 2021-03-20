'End of an era': Winnipeg taxidermist closes shop after decades on Arlington Street

David Baxter steps back, looking up as his gaze locks on the towering figure above him.

On its hind legs, the polar bear seems nearly twice his size. Its claws are out, ready to strike, and its mouth hangs slightly open, revealing a big set of sharp teeth.

Baxter pauses, then slowly reaches out his hand and rests it on the bear's paw, touching the very last animal he stuffed before wrapping up a lifelong taxidermy career. His shop, Telesky Taxidermist Ltd., stopped taking work last July, and will soon close its doors for good.

It was a passion Baxter, 72, said he picked up when he was just 17, when he joined his brother working at Hawkins Taxidermists Ltd. on Main Street.

"I was working with nature and I loved it. And that's the big thing. And you had to be obsessed with this job to stick with it," he said.

"It's just not what a lot of people think. We're not a bunch of savage killers. We don't relish in seeing [animals] dead all the time … [We] like putting that life back into it."

His Arlington Street shop was founded by Ron Telesky more than 50 years ago. When Telesky died, Baxter's brother, Jim Baxter, bought it from Telesky's wife.

In 2012, Baxter bought the shop from his brother.

"He decided that he wanted out, so that's when I came back to Winnipeg … I was living in Calgary for a while, came back to Winnipeg and came back working here and then eventually bought the business from him once I [got] a little more acclimated to what went on in here, because every place is different, every place is run differently."

Over the years, he says, the business hasn't changed much.

When former employees would come by to visit, many described the experience as being "like walking into a time capsule," Baxter said.

WATCH | David Baxter on shutting down his taxidermy shop:

While interest in taxidermy has waned over the years, border shutdowns brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible for taxidermists to do business.

"When they closed the Canadian border, there was nothing," he said. "There was no work. Canadians still get some taxidermy work done, but nothing like what was coming from the other countries."

At one point, Baxter says, he remembers Hawkins getting about 2,500 fish, 150 deer heads, 30 moose heads and tons more elk and caribou a year.

Ron Telesky started Telesky Taxidermist Ltd. more than 50 years ago in Winnipeg. When he died, David Baxter's brother, Jim Baxter, bought the shop from Telesky's wife. In 2012, Jim sold the business to his brother. (Submitted by David Baxter)

"It was unbelievable," he said. "And it was constant. Constantly, three, four people just working on fish, two or three people working on deer heads and game heads and stuff like that."

Other things, though, haven't changed much.

"There's still the skinning. There's still the fleshing. There's still the dirty work," he said. "There's still the blood and there's still all the rest of it to go with it."

Now that his lifelong passion is wrapping up, Baxter says, he's looking forward to retiring and getting to travel one day.

But the business shutting down is still hard to take — and when the building is torn down, as Baxter suspects it will, it will be even more difficult.

"It's the end of an era," he said. "There won't be anything. There won't be any memory of it after, and it's sad to see it go."