Two Thompson, Man., teens taken to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing

Two teens were stabbed Tuesday night in Thompson when a fight broke out as a several people were playing basketball on Thompson Drive, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers responded to the stabbing in the northern Manitoba city around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a Wednesday news release said.

During a fight, one male stabbed two young people and bear sprayed others before leaving on foot.

Officers found the suspect a short distance away and he was arrested without incident. He was carrying a knife and bear spray, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 14-year-old has life-altering injuries, RCMP said.

A 14-year-old male from Thompson has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the incident.

He was remanded into custody.

Thompson RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.