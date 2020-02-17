Winkler police seize 70 bottles of liquor from 4 teens, 19-year-old arrested for Liquor Mart, car theft
70 bottles of liquor, 'edged weapon,' collapsible baton seized by police
Police in Winkler, Man. seized 70 bottles of liquor when they arrested four teenagers and a 19-year-old man who allegedly robbed a liquor store and stole a vehicle.
The Winkler Police Service received a report from a local Manitoba Liquor Mart on Feb. 15, saying a number of suspects — one of whom was allegedly armed — entered the store and stole several bottles of booze.
Witnesses provided a description of the suspects' vehicle to officers, which had been reported stolen from Winnipeg, police said.
Shortly after the robbery report came in, a Morden Police Service patrol unit spotted the suspect vehicle on a rural road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, said police.
The suspects allegedly did not pull over and a brief chase ensued, until the vehicle got stuck in a ditch, said police.
The five people inside the car, who are all from Winnipeg, were then taken into custody.
During the arrests, police seized "an edged weapon," a collapsible baton and 70 bottles of liquor.
All five face charges of robbery with a weapon and at least one count of possession of property obtained by crime. Though each suspect has additional charges, respectively.
The 14-year-old boy is charged with the most offences, eight total, including: possession of property obtained by crime, robbery with a weapon, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, identity fraud and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.
Those four were remanded in custody. The fifth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, was released on an undertaking with an upcoming court date.