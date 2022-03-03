Teens rob mother, 3 children at gunpoint in south Winnipeg

A family was involved in a frightening situation with a firearm on Winnipeg's south side, according to a police news release.

A mother and her three children, all between the ages of 12 and 17, were walking along St. Anne's Road, near Bonita Avenue, when they passed two males walking in the other direction after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

One of the children accidentally bumped into one of the males, and the child was pushed to the ground.

The other male pulled out a sawed-off .22 calibre firearm, pointed it at the family, demanding their property and threatening to shoot them, police said.

The suspects bolted from the area, and the family, unharmed, contacted police.

Officers, with the assistance of the K9 Unit, located the two suspects a few blocks south, in the 500 block of St. Anne's Road.

All property was recovered.



Two 15-year-old males were charged with a total of 16 robbery and firearm-related offences. Both teens were detained in custody.

