5 teens charged in crime spree in Winnipeg's Crestview area

Police say a group of teens were responsible for a lengthy list of mischief and theft incidents in a Winnipeg neighbourhood on Monday night.

In the span of an hour, starting just before 10:30 p.m., police allege the teens broke mirrors on a car, broke into three vehicles and stole some items, spray painted an obscene word on another car, and stole bicycles from yards — all in the city's Crestview area.

People who live in the neighbourhood, just east of Assiniboia Downs, called police. Responding officers said they found the teens riding the stolen bikes on North Lake Drive.

The teens jumped off, dropped the bikes and ran, police say.

Three were tracked down in a nearby yard on North Lake Drive while the other two were found on a transit bus near Lumsden Avenue and Cavalier Drive.

Police arrested three girls, aged 13, 14, and 16, as well as two boys, aged 14 and 18.

All of them have been charged with possession of stolen property, mischief and theft. The two boys were also charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Two of the girls, the 13-year-old and 14-year-old, were also responsible for a vehicle fire the previous day, police allege. They were additionally charged with arson.

The 18-year-old was released from police custody on a promise to appear in court. The other four remain in custody.