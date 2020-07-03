Crown wants 15-year-old to serve adult sentence for shooting death of Danielle Cote

A Crown attorney wants a 15-year-old boy who is charged with first-degree murder for a Canada Day shooting that killed a Winnipeg woman to serve an adult sentence if the teen is found guilty of the slaying.

The boy, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, appeared in court over video from the Manitoba Youth Centre Monday. His 14-year-old co-accused also appeared over video, separately, from the same facility

Crown attorney David Burland said if the teen is found guilty, the crown will seek an adult sentence in the shooting death. The boys are charged in connection with four separate shootings last week including one that left Danielle Cote, 27, dead.

Both teens appeared calm as a court clerk read aloud many charges laid against them including first-degree murder. They wore masks given to inmates in the justice system as a measure to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

The 14-year-old is currently at the Manitoba Youth Centre in self-isolation. Winnipeg police allege Cote was shot with her cousin while walking in the early morning hours on Canada Day.

The shooting happened less than an hour after a man was hit by a car near Central Park. Police later found out the man had been shot as well and was sent to hospital. Then the next day just after midnight, another shooting happened at The Forks. A 40-year-old man was shot and another man was injured, police said.

Police started investigating after they learned about a fourth unreported shooting on Isabel Street that left a 17-year-old girl injured. The 15-year-old boy's lawyer, Josh Anstett, didn't ask the judge to give his client bail.

Defence lawyer Hillarie Tasche is representing the 14-year-old. She indicated her client will make a bail application later this week.

Police said the suspects were friends with each other, but have not said if the shootings are gang-related or provided a possible motive.

However, police said they don't expect to make any more arrests.

Winnipeg Police Const. Jay Murray said last Friday that police believe the victims were unknown to the shooters. Police believe the two teens were together for each shooting except for one in the 100 block of Isabel Street. The 14-year-old has been charged for that incident.

An adult conviction of first degree murder carries an automatic life sentence and no chance of parole for 25 years. A youth convicted of the same charge would serve a maximum of 10 years with six of those years behind bars and the remaining sentence under supervision in the community.