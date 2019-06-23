5 teens arrested after weapons, drugs and cash found during downtown traffic stop

Five teens face a litany of charges after Winnipeg police stopped a vehicle they said was driving the wrong way down a downtown Winnipeg street.

Officers stopped the car in the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the 15-year-old behind the wheel was "evasive", provided a fake name and wasn't able to show officers a valid drivers license or registration.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said the boy told officers he had bought the vehicle for cash earlier in the day, but said officers weren't able to verify the claim.

The boy, along with four other teens, three 18-year-olds and one 19-year old, were arrested.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a .22 calibre handgun, nine rounds of ammunition, a knife, crack cocaine and nearly $2,000 in cash.

"I just think it speaks to the proactive work that our street officers do on a daily basis on the streets," Murray said, describing the incident as unusual.

Police spokesperson Jay Murray credited police instincts for taking a gun off the street. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"You never know what's going to come your way. In this case, officers were just in the area when they noticed a vehicle traveling against one way traffic," he said. "You have to rely on your training your intuition your experience to determine if there's something bigger something more else going on ... and these officers were able to do that."

The 15-year-old has been charged with offences including possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, driving without a license and driving without registration.

He also had two outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

He can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The four other teens were charged with a number of drug and firearm related offences.

