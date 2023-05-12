3 teens, 16 and under, arrested after boy assaulted with baseball bat and robbed, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police have arrested three teenagers after an adolescent boy was robbed and assaulted with a baseball bat, causing serious injuries.

Officers were called to respond to an assault outside a home in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood in the area of McLeod Avenue and Louelda Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a release on Friday.

Officers found a teenage boy lying on the ground with serious injuries.

He was brought to hospital in unstable condition, treated and later upgraded to stable condition. He sustained severe injuries, but is expected to fully recover.

Witnesses told police the teen was seen on the ground, being assaulted by a group of people who later ran away.

Police subsequently determined the suspects were armed with a baseball bat and had robbed the boy.

On Thursday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who they believe were involved in the incident.

The younger two are each facing assault charges and were released from custody with conditions, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

The oldest boy is facing the charges of aggravated assault and robbery and is in custody.

No further arrests are expected, police said.

