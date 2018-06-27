Teenager missing for a week and a half believed to be in Brandon

RCMP is asking for help finding a 17-year-old who left her rural residence near Brandon a week and a half ago and has not returned.

Police believe Emily Marie Mousseau, who walked out of her home in the municipality of Cornwallis on foot during the afternoon of June 15, may be in Brandon, 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Mousseau is described as five-foot-three, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and long reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black-and-white shoes and a necklace with a blue pendant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.