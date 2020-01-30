Teenage snowmobiler dead after colliding with semi-trailer in Manitoba provincial park

RCMP are investigating after a 16-year-old boy driving a snowmobile collided with a semi-trailer in Duck Mountain Provincial Park on Wednesday.

Mounties were called to a logging road at about 3:45 p.m. for a report of an accident in the park, which is about 330 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, according to a news release issued on Thursday.

RCMP said two boys on snowmobiles were driving north when one collided with the semi-trailer travelling south.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 16-year-old boy from Minitonas-Bowsman, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other snowmobiler, who is 17, wasn't involved in the collision and wasn't injured.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 32-year-old man from the RM of Swan Valley West, wasn't hurt.

Alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating with a traffic analyst.