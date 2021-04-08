Killer teen urged to take forgiveness to heart

After being convicted of killing Neilson Catcheway during a random, late night attack on Main Street, a 15-year-old boy has been urged to heed the grieving family's message of forgiveness.

"It's not very often the court sees this kind of forgiveness from someone who has lost somebody so close to them," provincial court Judge Robin Finlayson told the boy Wednesday. "Be thankful for their comments and take them to heart," he said.

