Winnipeg police search for suspect in stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information about the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in The Maples area last week to come forward.

The stabbing happened June 4, after two groups of young people started arguing on a bus travelling from St. James that stopped at Marbury Road and Jefferson Avenue, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service said.

The dispute escalated to a physical assault after both groups got off at Marbury Road, and someone stabbed the 14-year-old in the upper body with a knife and then ran off.

Police were called about the stabbing around 7:20 p.m. and found the boy suffering from stab wounds, the news release said.

He was rushed to hospital in stable condition but will need surgery due the extent of his injuries, the news release said.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect and ask anyone who has information about the incident or video of it to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).