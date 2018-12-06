15-year-old shot, another 15-year-old arrested in Easterville Monday

A 15-year-old has gunshot wounds and another 15-year-old is under arrest in Easterville, Man., RCMP say.

Chemawawin RCMP responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound at about 5:20 a.m. Monday, a news release says.

The teen was taken to the nursing station and then to hospital. He's in stable condition.

Another 15-year-old boy from Easterville is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm while being reckless and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He's being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas on Thursday.

Easterville is about 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Much of the community lies within Chemawawin Cree Nation.

RCMP continue to investigate.

