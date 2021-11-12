Winnipeg teen seriously injured after being pushed into traffic on Ness Avenue

A 16-year-old was nearly killed after being pushed into traffic while walking on Ness Avenue Monday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Police say two 16-year-old boys were walking near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate when an unidentified person charged at them, pushing one boy into traffic.

The teen fell into the path of a semi-trailer truck travelling west on Ness Avenue. It hit the boy and sent him into the path of a pickup truck travelling the same direction.

Both drivers saw the attack and were braking at the time, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said at a news conference Friday.

"We certainly believe that being struck by a semi moving at the maximum posted speed would have been catastrophic, if not fatal," he said.

"This is a horrific incident. It is pure chance, luck, that this individual wasn't killed."

The teen was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

The major crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made yet.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that may be relevant to contact them at 204-986-6219.

