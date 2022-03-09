Teen mother turned businesswoman finds a way to give back to the school that made it possible

From being a teen mom to owning a multi-unit nail salon in the Exchange District, one thing is certain, Ericka Tagle has pretty big dreams.

This is her third business location after expanding from 675 Sargent Ave., but her business story began in a much more humble location: "My living room in my two-bedroom apartment when I was at my home with my baby" Tagle laughed.

Tagle is now the owner of Pretty Young Thing nail studio, but after becoming pregnant at 16, she was a young mother who needed help, guidance and assistance just to finish high school.

That help came in the form of the Adolescent Parent Centre and Maureen Quinsey, the principal at that time

Tagle raves about Quinsey now, but Quinsey remembers a slightly different relationship.

"Oh I remember Ericka and her beautiful baby," Quinsey recalled. "If you're a teacher of a teenager, you know, they've got a little bit of attitude. They think they know it all and they've got it all figured out."

Quinsey knew the type of leader she had to be.

"You have to be tough. There has to be a strong leader in this program because if there isn't, one of the girls is going to step into those shoes, right? We had lots of challenging moments along the way, but the outcome has been awesome."

Over the years Tagle has looked for ways to give back to APC and to help young moms dealing with the same problems she eventually overcame.

In honour of Women's History Month, she will be accepting donations throughout March at PYT Salon for the Rummage Room at APC, a store where young mothers can get inexpensive clothes and other items they need for themselves and their children.

Tagle remembers what it was like to go to a regular school when she was pregnant.

"I had morning sickness every day, like there was no hiding it. I remember the principal kind of like looking at me like, this is not good."

More than morning sickness

The women who come to the APC are dealing with a lot more than morning sickness.

"Some have been out of school for a while. Some have been in school but maybe haven't been too successful. They're dealing with a lot of things in their life, like relationships that have been difficult and breakups and, you know, trying to get their life together and APC really helps," Quinsey said.

Quinsey knows all too well what the students who attend APC are going through. Back in the 1970s she was a student there herself.

"I thought, 'Wouldn't it be wonderful to work here?' And, you know, all the kinds of things I went through, you know, I could sort of see things the way the students see it. I can see things through the lens that they're looking through right now and and really can offer a lot of support."

Quinsey eventually got her teaching degree and began teaching at the school 16 years ago.

"I think my story really inspired a lot of girls and a lot of different ways," Quinsey said.

Perhaps her story inspired Tagle.

"My vision for PYT is to build just like a tribe — like a community where everybody can come in and feel at home," Tagle said.

She has some advice for young women who find themselves in the same situation.

"Don't let your ego get in the way," she said. "Use all of the resources available to you. Ask questions. I know you talk to somebody. You can talk to me, message me on Instagram. I will be your sound board."