17-year-old killed after being hit by a vehicle in western Manitoba

A 17-year-old from Birdtail Sioux First Nation was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday night in the western part of the province, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 83, less than half a kilometre south of Provincial Road 355, at 11:15 p.m. They were told by witnesses the teen was lying on the road at the time of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.