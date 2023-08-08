15-year-old killed, 16-year-old charged after 'carelessly pointed' shotgun goes off: Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old boy is dead and another teen is charged with manslaughter after a shotgun "carelessly pointed" at a group of young people went off, police say.

Officers were called with a report of a shooting at a home in the Jefferson neighbourhood, in north Winnipeg, around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The 15-year-old was found dead at the home with a gunshot wound, police said.

Their investigation has determined that a group of teens were socializing at one of their homes, along with the 16-year-old boy who is now charged in the other teen's death, police say.

The 16-year-old had brought a sawed-off shotgun to the home, which he pointed in the direction of three other young people, police allege.

The gun went off and the 15-year-old was killed, they say.

The 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter and seven weapons-related charges, including three counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He was detained in custody, police said.