Teen shows up at Winnipeg hospital with gunshot wound

A 17-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning, but Winnipeg police have more questions than answers about the incident.

"We don't really know, at this point, where the [crime] scene is and what transpired," said spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

All investigators know at this point is that the teen arrived at hospital at about 3:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

"At 3:40 in the morning, if you came across something that was a gunshot or heard a gunshot, that would be very helpful information for investigators," Skrabek said.