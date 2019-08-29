Teen pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2019 fatal stabbing in Brandon

A teen charged in the fatal stabbing of another teen in Brandon last summer has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The accused, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, entered the plea in Brandon provincial court on Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 500 block of Louise Ave., in Brandon's downtown area, just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019.

At the time, police said the 15-year-old victim had been stabbed and was found unresponsive. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police remained at the scene well into the evening.

The accused, also 15-years-old at the time, was initially charged with first-degree murder. Court was told Thursday that the Crown and defence had come to an agreement to see the teen plead guilty to second-degree murder before a trial.

Brandon police tape surrounds 534 Louise Ave. on Aug. 28, 2019. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A formal agreed statement of facts was not read in court on Thursday because Crown attorney Grant Hughes said that was still being prepared.

"Our agreement came at late hours yesterday evening," Hughes told the court.

When asked by defence lawyer Matthew Raffey, the accused agreed that the victim was stabbed as the result of an ongoing dispute between the two boys.

A knife was pulled and the victim was chased and fatally stabbed in the torso, court was told.

When asked, the accused agreed he intended to cause bodily harm that would likely result in death, though he wasn't certain the teen would die.

The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is four years in custody and three years in the community, less time served, Raffey said. A joint sentencing recommendation between the Crown and defence will be sought, he added.

The stabbing was Brandon's first homicide of 2019 and the first in the southwest Manitoba city since late 2017.

At the time, police said they believed the boy who died knew the suspect and the motivation for the attack was personal.

The teen is due back in court in December for sentencing, pending the completion of a presentence report.