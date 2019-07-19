Girl's sexual assault recorded and shared on social media, RCMP say

The sexual assault of a teenaged girl was recorded by her two male attackers and then published on social media, RCMP say.

The incident happened in northern Manitoba but police have not said when it took place. The RCMP became aware of it on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and possession of child pornography.

An man, 18, is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and publishing child pornography.

"We believe the video continues to be circulating on social media and possibly between individuals via text," Cpl. Laura Ledrew said in a news release.

"Our investigators are determined to track down and lay charges against anyone who further distributes the video. If you do receive the video or are in possession of it, you need to report it to your local police immediately."

The RCMP have said they will not identify the girl or the community in order to protect her identity.

Her age is between 16-17, police said.

"The message we want to make clear with this release is how seriously we are taking [the offence] and to make everyone aware, especially youths, that creating and sharing this type of video/imagery can bring significant consequences," said RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne.

